Number of Attempts to Smuggle Foreign Currency Into Belarus Increased in August - Customs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The number of attempts to illegally import foreign Currency into Belarus from outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in August increased four times compared to the same period of the previous year, Belarus' State Customs Authorities said in a press release on Friday.

"Over 20 days of August 2020, 51 cases [of smuggling foreign currency] totaling more than $300,000, seized in terms of exceeding the amount allowed for movement across the customs border without declaring, have already been detected. These figures are four times higher than those for August 2019," the press release said.

The authorities also recalled that in accordance with the EAEU customs rules, cash in an amount exceeding $ 10,000 transferred across the customs border is subject to customs declaration. In this case, the declaration contains information about the source of the cash, as well as the purpose of its movement.