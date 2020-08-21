UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Attempts To Smuggle Foreign Currency Into Belarus Increased In August - Customs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:19 PM

Number of Attempts to Smuggle Foreign Currency Into Belarus Increased in August - Customs

The number of attempts to illegally import foreign currency into Belarus from outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in August increased four times compared to the same period of the previous year, Belarus' State Customs Authorities said in a press release on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The number of attempts to illegally import foreign Currency into Belarus from outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in August increased four times compared to the same period of the previous year, Belarus' State Customs Authorities said in a press release on Friday.

"Over 20 days of August 2020, 51 cases [of smuggling foreign currency] totaling more than $300,000, seized in terms of exceeding the amount allowed for movement across the customs border without declaring, have already been detected. These figures are four times higher than those for August 2019," the press release said.

The authorities also recalled that in accordance with the EAEU customs rules, cash in an amount exceeding $ 10,000 transferred across the customs border is subject to customs declaration. In this case, the declaration contains information about the source of the cash, as well as the purpose of its movement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Same Belarus August Border 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 622 recoveries from COVID-19, tal ..

5 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.81 million, d ..

20 minutes ago

Export of Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 May Sta ..

34 seconds ago

Friday prayers offered at historic, central Jamia ..

35 seconds ago

China-Pakistan are true friends, good brothers sha ..

37 seconds ago

US Postmaster General DeJoy Tells Senate Americans ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.