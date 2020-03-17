Number of COVID-19 Cases in France Surpasses 6,600 - Health Authorities

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The number of patients infected with novel COVID-19 virus in France increased by more than 1,200 in the past 24 hours bringing the total to 6,633 people, with 148 people falling victim to the deadly disease, according to the country's Sante Publique sanitary agency.

On March 11, the World Health Organization announced the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. More than 169,000 people in 148 countries and territories have been confirmed to contract the infection. The majority of coronavirus patients have recovered, but more than 6,500 people have died, so far.