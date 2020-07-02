Number of Drilling Rigs Worldwide Dropped by 8.7% in June - Baker Hughes

The number of drilling rigs for oil and gas production around the world decreased by 103 units in June compared to May, a fall of 8.7 percent to 1,073 units, the US-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The number of drilling rigs for oil and gas production around the world decreased by 103 units in June compared to May, a fall of 8.7 percent to 1,073 units, the US-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes said on Thursday.

"The worldwide rig count for June 2020 was 1,073, down 103 from the 1,176 counted in May 2020, and down 1,148 from the 2,221 counted in June 2019," the company said in a press release.

According to the company, the US rig count for June was 274, down 74 units or 21.3 percent from the 348 counted in May, while the average Canadian rig count for June was 18, down 5 units or 21.

5 percent from the 23 counted in May.

In Europe and Africa, the total number of drilling rigs in June decreased by one unit to 110 and 60 units, respectively, compared to May, while in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America, this indicator increased by one and nine units to 197 and 71 drilling rigs, respectively. In the middle East, the tally has dropped by 32 unites to 343 over the given period.

The global energy industry has been in meltdown as demand and prices tumbled amid the worldwide COVID-19 lockdown.