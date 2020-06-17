Number of French Engaged in Employment Support Plan Down to 7.8Mln in May - Labor Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The number of French citizens who have enrolled in the partial unemployment scheme aimed at supporting companies amid the COVID-19 crisis has decreased to 7.8 million up to the end of May, which makes a "clear decline" apparent, compared to over 10 million of those enrolled in the scheme in April, French Labor Minister Muriel Penicaud said Wednesday on the Radio Classique broadcaster.

The partial unemployment scheme was introduced by the French government in response to the coronavirus crisis to prevent mass layoffs and bankruptcies, as economic activity has been halted in France since mid-March. Under this program, the state pays subsidies to firms that partially fund staff salaries while they are not working.

"At the end of May, there were still 7.8 million French people who were partially unemployed during the month of May," Penicaud said.

She added that although this number is considerably less than that in April, the unemployment situation in France in May was still far from normal.

The minister expressed hope that June will be marked by a "massive recovery" in economic activity and considerable improvement of employment.

Penicaud said the program cost the government 17 billion Euros (over $19 billion) from March to May.

Earlier in June, Penicaud said that the support program will be extended to a year or two so that companies engaged in sectors hit hard by the health and economic crisis could continue to receive partial support from the state, which is, however, to be gradually reduced with time.

France began the gradual lifting of a two-month lockdown beginning May 11 with the reopening of many companies and firms. Moreover, the French government has prepared a series of rescue packages for several sectors of the economy which suffered the most from the COVID-19 outbreak, some of which have already been unveiled.

As of Wednesday, France has confirmed 194,347 COVID-19 cases and 29,550 related fatalities.