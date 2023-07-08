Open Menu

Number Of Injured In Fire On Mexico's Oil Platform Rises To 8 People - Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Number of Injured in Fire on Mexico's Oil Platform Rises to 8 People - Company

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) A number of injured employees of Mexican state-run oil and gas company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has risen to eight people after a fire broke out on the oil giant's platform off the southern edge of the Gulf of Mexico, the company said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Pemex said that at least two people died, six were wounded and another one went missing after the fire occurred on the Nohoch-A oil platform. Local media reported that the fire had started after an explosion.

"Three Pemex employees have been injured, but now their lives are out of danger. On the part of the private company (that was working at the platform), there were two casualties, five wounded, and one missing," the company tweeted.

The oil giant also said that the fire had been localized and that the company would launch an investigation to identify the cause of the fire.

