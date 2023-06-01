Number of Problematic US Banks up from 4 to 43; Deposits at 40-Year Low - Regulator Report

US banks identified as problematic have increased tenfold in a span of six months while customer deposits held by all lenders in the country have fallen the most in nearly 40 years, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, or FDIC, said in a quarterly report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) US banks identified as problematic have increased tenfold in a span of six months while customer deposits held by all lenders in the country have fallen the most in nearly 40 years, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, or FDIC, said in a quarterly report on Wednesday.

The Quarterly Banking Profile was the first of its kind from the FDIC after the failure of two banks between March and April. While the report listed more positives than negatives, the number of banks listed by the FDIC as potentially troublesome indicated that more work was needed to secure the nation's banking system.

"During the quarter, one bank opened, one bank self-liquidated, one bank sold a majority of assets and did not file a Call Report, two banks failed, and 31 institutions merged with other FDIC-insured institutions," the FDIC in the report.

� "The number of banks on the FDIC's 'Problem Bank List' increased by four from the previous quarter to 43."

Total deposits, meanwhile, declined $472.1 billion, or 2.5%, between fourth quarter 2022 and first quarter 2023, the report said.

"The quarterly decline is the largest reduction reported in the QBP since data collection began in 1984," the FDIC said, referring to the Quarterly Banking Profile.

The US banking system was rocked by a crisis of confidence in the first quarter as customers abruptly withdrew their deposits at several banks, requiring either government assistance or an outright sale to a stronger banking entity to keep the affected institutions operating.

The Federal Reserve said the crisis was due to its own lack of supervision, as well as inadequacy of safeguards at financial institutions.