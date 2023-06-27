Number of Rough Sleepers in London Up 21% in Past Year - Survey

The number of rough sleepers in London has increased by 21% in the past year and reached a total of over 10,000 people due to consumer price inflation, according to the annual report published on the mayor's website on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The number of rough sleepers in London has increased by 21% in the past year and reached a total of over 10,000 people due to consumer price inflation, according to the annual report published on the mayor's website on Tuesday.

"A total of 10,053 people were seen rough sleeping in London during 2022/23. This is a 21% increase compared to the total of 8,329 people seen in 2021/22 ... The higher total in 2022/23 is likely to be a reflection of increases in the cost of living, and the winding down of Covid-19 emergency provisions," the report read.

Of the total number of people seen rough sleeping in 2022-2023, 784 were evicted or asked to leave by those with whom they had previously resided, 197 faced financial problems due to the loss of their job, 219 reported a relationship breakdown, 122 were victims of violence, harassment or abuse, while 66 were ex-convicts who had nowhere to go, according to the report.

The nationality profile of rough sleepers in London is quite diverse. UK nationals make up almost half of the total (48.6%), the report said, while Romanians comprise the single largest non-UK nationality (12%), with Poles making up the second largest (6%). Notably, 83% of homeless people in London are men. In addition, only one third of the total of rough sleepers in London are not in need of treatment for drugs or alcohol abuse, or mental health issues, according to the report.

The UK, along with other European countries, has been facing inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions to supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.