UrduPoint.com

NUSS Delegation Visits SCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 05:40 PM

NUSS delegation visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :A delegation of the National University for Security Sciences (NUSS) led by Director Academic Development and Assurance Programme Dr Khalid Azeem on Tuesday visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The delegation met SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar and Vice Preside Qasim Malik, and discussed various avenues of collaboration to strengthen the industry-academia linkages.

President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar was briefed on the objectives and vision of the NUSS in providingresearch-based solutions to problems and capacity building of industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sialkot Chamber Commerce National University Industry

Recent Stories

OPPO announces UEFA partnership and a commitment t ..

OPPO announces UEFA partnership and a commitment to celebrate the beautiful game ..

2 minutes ago
 Court orders to shift Dua Zahra to Darul Amaan

Court orders to shift Dua Zahra to Darul Amaan

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fratern ..

Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fraternal ties in diverse fields

1 hour ago
 Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhu ..

Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhushan

2 hours ago
 Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in ..

Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in bedroom

2 hours ago
 Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.