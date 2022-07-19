NUSS delegation visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :A delegation of the National University for Security Sciences (NUSS) led by Director Academic Development and Assurance Programme Dr Khalid Azeem on Tuesday visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The delegation met SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar and Vice Preside Qasim Malik, and discussed various avenues of collaboration to strengthen the industry-academia linkages.

President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar was briefed on the objectives and vision of the NUSS in providingresearch-based solutions to problems and capacity building of industry.