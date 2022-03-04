NVTTC trains over 74,737 people in various fields

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar was informed on Friday that the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has so far trained over 74,737 people in various fields of modern technology.

The minister was chairing a high-level meeting to review "Skills for All" project under PM Kamyab Jawan Programme, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Shabnam Sarfraz, Member Social Sector and Devolution, Planning Commission, Chairman, NAVTTC, Syed Jawad Hassan, Sajid Baloch, Executive Director (NAVTTC) and others Key officials.

The aim is to empower the youth of the country in various fields related to technologies.

Out of the total 35,268 were trained in High-Tech Technologies (Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, internet of Things, Digital Marketing etc).

In addition, 39,469 youth have been trained in conventional technologies such as electrician, welder, plumber, beautician, domestic tailoring etc.

He further shared that 71% trained skilled youth under the scheme are employed.

This includes 20% of those who have been free lancing.

Similarly, the meeting was informed that 23,000 youngsters skilled in informal sector have been certified under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).

National Employment Exchange tool and workforce database has been developed and made fully functional.

The Minister appreciated the achievements and suggested to explore avenues of scaling up the skill trainings to benefit the youth. "Our top priority is to train youth so they would be able to get jobs in various fields, said the minister.

The meeting also discussed the next phase of the project targeting one million jobs through skill development programs.