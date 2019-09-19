NY Fed to pump $75 bn more into money markets on Thursday

For a third straight day, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Thursday will inject billions into US money markets to preserve the Federal Reserve's control over short-term interest rates

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ):For a third straight day, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Thursday will inject billions into US money markets to preserve the Federal Reserve's control over short-term interest rates.

In a statement late Wednesday, the New York Fed said it will again conduct a repurchase agreement operation of up to $75 billion to offer more liquidity to the system. It offered the same amount in repo operations Tuesday and Wednesday.

Banks have struggled in recent days to find the cash needed to meet reserve requirements which has pushed up short-term borrowing rates.