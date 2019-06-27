UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NZ Inquiry Slams Incoming Irish Central Bank Boss

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:56 AM

NZ inquiry slams incoming Irish central bank boss

New Zealand's public service watchdog issued damning findings Thursday against the bureaucrat set to take over as Ireland's central bank chief, criticising his "clumsy" handling of embarrassing budget leaks

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ):New Zealand's public service watchdog issued damning findings Thursday against the bureaucrat set to take over as Ireland's central bank chief, criticising his "clumsy" handling of embarrassing budget leaks.

The State Services Commission (SSC) said Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was more intent on blaming others for the security breach than addressing his own failures and those of his department.

"I have concluded that Mr. Makhlouf failed to take personal responsibility for the Treasury security failure and his subsequent handling of the situation fell well short of my expectations," SSC chief Peter Hughes said.

"Mr. Makhlouf is accountable for that and I'm calling it out." Makhlouf, who will leave his job in Wellington this week before becoming Central Bank of Ireland governor in September, initially said the leaks last month resulted from systematic and deliberate hacking.

However, it soon emerged that the treasury had not fallen victim to a sophisticated cyber-attack, instead it had accidentally published budget details on its website that could be accessed using the search bar.

The SSC found Makhlouf acted in good faith when he first described the leaks as a hack and he had shown no political bias against the opposition that released the information.

But it found he was less forthcoming after receiving updated advice about the nature of the leaks and continued to imply the problem was a hack, rather than a treasury mistake.

Hughes said it would be meaningless to punish Makhlouf when he was leaving anyway, but the bureaucrat's reputation had been damaged by his failure to handle the leaks properly.

Hughes said he was disappointed Makhlouf had declined to publicly apologise over the affair.

There was no immediate response from Makhlouf or the treasury department.

The Irish government announced Makhlouf's appointment last month, saying he was a candidate of international calibre with extensive knowledge of financial markets and economic policy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Budget Job Bank Wellington Hughes Ireland September Market From Government Opposition Hacking

Recent Stories

Bilawal’s NA chamber has a special massage chair ..

5 minutes ago

Warren leads US Democrats in spirited first 2020 d ..

1 minute ago

Huawei ships over 150,000 5G base stations worldwi ..

12 seconds ago

Two killed as plane hits building in Siberia

1 minute ago

Nearly half a million S. Koreans move to rural are ..

1 minute ago

Several MidEast, African States Interested in Russ ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.