NZ inquiry slams incoming Irish central bank boss

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ):New Zealand's public service watchdog issued damning findings Thursday against the bureaucrat set to take over as Ireland's central bank chief, criticising his "clumsy" handling of embarrassing budget leaks.

The State Services Commission (SSC) said Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was more intent on blaming others for the security breach than addressing his own failures and those of his department.

"I have concluded that Mr. Makhlouf failed to take personal responsibility for the Treasury security failure and his subsequent handling of the situation fell well short of my expectations," SSC chief Peter Hughes said.

"Mr. Makhlouf is accountable for that and I'm calling it out." Makhlouf, who will leave his job in Wellington this week before becoming Central Bank of Ireland governor in September, initially said the leaks last month resulted from systematic and deliberate hacking.

However, it soon emerged that the treasury had not fallen victim to a sophisticated cyber-attack, instead it had accidentally published budget details on its website that could be accessed using the search bar.

The SSC found Makhlouf acted in good faith when he first described the leaks as a hack and he had shown no political bias against the opposition that released the information.

But it found he was less forthcoming after receiving updated advice about the nature of the leaks and continued to imply the problem was a hack, rather than a treasury mistake.

Hughes said it would be meaningless to punish Makhlouf when he was leaving anyway, but the bureaucrat's reputation had been damaged by his failure to handle the leaks properly.

Hughes said he was disappointed Makhlouf had declined to publicly apologise over the affair.

There was no immediate response from Makhlouf or the treasury department.

The Irish government announced Makhlouf's appointment last month, saying he was a candidate of international calibre with extensive knowledge of financial markets and economic policy.