UrduPoint.com

Occupancy Of Gas Storage Facilities In Germany Drops Below Record 60% - Energy Director

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 02:28 PM

Occupancy of Gas Storage Facilities in Germany Drops Below Record 60% - Energy Director

The occupancy rate of gas storage facilities in Germany fell to a record low level of 59% amid the current energy crisis in the European Union, Sebastian Bleschke, Managing Director of INES Initiative Erdgasspeicher, the federal association of German natural gas storage facilities, said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The occupancy rate of gas storage facilities in Germany fell to a record low level of 59% amid the current energy crisis in the European Union, Sebastian Bleschke, Managing Director of INES Initiative Erdgasspeicher, the Federal association of German natural gas storage facilities, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said that underground gas storage facilities in the European Union are 62% full, which is 12 percentage points below the normal level. The commissioner noted that there are no risks to gas supplies in Europe, but if the winter in Europe is cold, the region may face gas shortages at the end of the heating season.

According to Bleschke, the occupancy rate of German gas storage facilities is currently about 59%, which is a "historically low level" over the last several years.

It raises concerns about the heating season, he noted.

"Since the real winter is still ahead, it is certainly necessary to be careful with the relatively small reserves," Bleschke told the Handelsblatt newspaper.

He warned that the occupancy rate of gas storage facilities could fall even further in February.

Gas prices surged worldwide to a record high in September as global demand rose amid economic recovery from months of COVID-19 lockdowns. With winter approaching, the European Union has been struggling to fill its gas reserves. The European Commission proposed forming a mechanism that allows the EU countries to carry out joint voluntary purchases of natural gas to fill storage facilities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Energy Crisis German European Union Germany February May September Gas From

Recent Stories

Pliskova out of Australian Open due to broken hand ..

Pliskova out of Australian Open due to broken hand

26 seconds ago
 Candlelit vigil held for APS martyrs in BISE

Candlelit vigil held for APS martyrs in BISE

28 seconds ago
 Miniature painting exhibition opens at Lok Virsa

Miniature painting exhibition opens at Lok Virsa

29 seconds ago
 Over 2.64 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.64 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

31 seconds ago
 Hydrogen fuel cell core component put into product ..

Hydrogen fuel cell core component put into production in central China

4 minutes ago
 Hulk fires Atletico Mineiro to Copa do Brasil glor ..

Hulk fires Atletico Mineiro to Copa do Brasil glory

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.