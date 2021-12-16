Occupancy of Gas Storage Facilities in Germany Drops Below Record 60% - Energy Director

The occupancy rate of gas storage facilities in Germany fell to a record low level of 59% amid the current energy crisis in the European Union, Sebastian Bleschke, Managing Director of INES Initiative Erdgasspeicher, the federal association of German natural gas storage facilities, said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The occupancy rate of gas storage facilities in Germany fell to a record low level of 59% amid the current energy crisis in the European Union, Sebastian Bleschke, Managing Director of INES Initiative Erdgasspeicher, the Federal association of German natural gas storage facilities, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said that underground gas storage facilities in the European Union are 62% full, which is 12 percentage points below the normal level. The commissioner noted that there are no risks to gas supplies in Europe, but if the winter in Europe is cold, the region may face gas shortages at the end of the heating season.

According to Bleschke, the occupancy rate of German gas storage facilities is currently about 59%, which is a "historically low level" over the last several years.

It raises concerns about the heating season, he noted.

"Since the real winter is still ahead, it is certainly necessary to be careful with the relatively small reserves," Bleschke told the Handelsblatt newspaper.

He warned that the occupancy rate of gas storage facilities could fall even further in February.

Gas prices surged worldwide to a record high in September as global demand rose amid economic recovery from months of COVID-19 lockdowns. With winter approaching, the European Union has been struggling to fill its gas reserves. The European Commission proposed forming a mechanism that allows the EU countries to carry out joint voluntary purchases of natural gas to fill storage facilities.