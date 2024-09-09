OEC sends skilled workforce to Bahrain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export the skilled labour to Kingdom of Bahrain.

An official source told APP here on Monday, he said that OEC already sending the workforce to Gulf States and Europe and all these workers are playing vital role for boosting the national economy.

He said that our esteemed client Bahrain Fiber Glass (BFG) in Bahrain required a Pakistani Workforce in the Kingdom of Bahrain who meet the prescribed qualifications and experience as trimmers 4, trimming complex product matric certificate or diploma in the relevant field, at least 02-years of experience, 140-150 BD salary, accomudation+ Overtime.

Carpenter (Pattern Assembly), finishing carpenter, High School Certificate or Diploma in the Relevant Field

at least 02-Years of experience and salary 140-150 BD with free accommodation + Overtime.

A number of skilled workers required in the field of Laminator & Panels Production, vacuum, infusion, process

High School Certificate or Diploma in the Relevant Field, at least 02-Years of experience and salary 140-150 BD

accomudation + Overtime, Preferred ITI (any trade) Diploma (2 years), Food Allowance will not be provided by the Company.

He said that a number of workers required in the different field including painters for color matching glass,

poly engineer, quality engineer, Industrial engineer, Welding Engineer, operation supervisor-UHPC, design engineer,

project engineer, process engineer, material engineer.

Talking about the term & Conditions, he underlined that the employees will also be entitled to the following facilities which will be duly mentioned in the individual employment agreement including free air passage (Economy Class from point of origin in Pakistan to Bahrain including any surface transport, if necessary, and also for a return to Pakistan at the time of expiry of the contract, annual leave of 22 working days in the 1st year and the 2nd year of the contract. Leave pay to be paid in advance, return air ticker from Bahrain to Pakistan (point of origin) and back every other year to avail of the annual vacation in case of renewal of contract.

He said that all interested candidates could apply through the job portal via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.

The held desk would be available for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or Email:

[email protected]

The applicant will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 500/- generated at the time of online application, submission closing Date, 16th September 2024.