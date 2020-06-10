The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in its new report on Wednesday that Russia's GDP will record an 8 percent drop in 2020 if the country avoids the second wave of COVID-19, and will crash by 10 percent if the second wave comes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in its new report on Wednesday that Russia's GDP will record an 8 percent drop in 2020 if the country avoids the second wave of COVID-19, and will crash by 10 percent if the second wave comes.

Due to "extraordinary uncertainty", the new outlook presents two possible scenarios for each country: one where the virus recedes and one "where a second wave erupts later in 2020."

According to the OECD forecast, Russia's GDP will grow by 6 percent in 2021 in absence of the second wave and will see a 4.9 percent increase if the second wave erupts.