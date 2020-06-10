OECD Believes US' GDP to Decrease by Up to 8.5% in 2020 Depending on Coronavirus Situation

(@FahadShabbir)

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in its new report on Wednesday that the United States' GDP will decline by 7.3 percent in 2020 if the country avoids the second wave of COVID-19, and will crash by 8.5 percent if the second wave comes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in its new report on Wednesday that the United States' GDP will decline by 7.3 percent in 2020 if the country avoids the second wave of COVID-19, and will crash by 8.5 percent if the second wave comes.

Due to "extraordinary uncertainty", the new outlook presents two possible scenarios for each country: one where the virus recedes and one "where a second wave erupts later in 2020."

The OECD also expressed the belief that the US economy would recover in 2021. According to the organization, the US GDP will grow by 4.1 percent in absence of the second wave and by 1.9 percent if it erupts.