UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OECD Calls On Governments To Adapt Pension Systems To Changing Employment Practices

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 09:16 PM

OECD Calls on Governments to Adapt Pension Systems to Changing Employment Practices

Countries should enact immediate reforms to pension systems to ensure that the growing proportion of workers in temporary or part-time employment can receive an adequate income in retirement, the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) said in its annual pension report, published on the organization's website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Countries should enact immediate reforms to pension systems to ensure that the growing proportion of workers in temporary or part-time employment can receive an adequate income in retirement, the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) said in its annual pension report, published on the organization's website.

More than a third of jobs in OECD countries were now "non-standard," defined as self-employment, temporary or part-time work, the report stated. It also highlighted that women were three times more likely to conduct part-time work than men, which hindered their ability to contribute to both occupational and earnings-related schemes.

"Reforming pension policies in OECD countries to reduce gaps between standard and non-standard workers in terms of coverage, contributions and entitlements is essential," OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria was quoted as saying in the report.

The need to suitably reform pension schemes is urgent given rising population ages across many OECD countries, the report stressed. The proportion of people older than 65 years per 100 people of working age is expected to double from 31 percent to 58 percent by 2060, which will put significant pressure on the financial suitability of many pension systems.

The OECD publishes an annual report on pension systems in member countries. In its 2018 annual report, the organization suggested that the design of pension systems was now more financially sustainable and that governments should put plans into practice. This report also warned of the financial risks of population aging and increased levels of non-standard employment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Women 2018 From Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Balochistan lead Northern by 147 runs with two wic ..

52 minutes ago

Rights Watchdog Claims Egypt's Prosecution Misuses ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Failed With Blitz ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese Communist Party delegation visits PTI Cent ..

3 minutes ago

Malta's Ex-Chief of Staff Detained as Part of Prob ..

3 minutes ago

At least 13 dead in new massacre near east DR Cong ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.