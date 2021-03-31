OECD Commercial Oil Inventories Down 45Mln Barrels in February From January - OPEC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Commercial oil reserves in the OECD fell 45 million barrels in February, after decreasing by 14 million barrels a month earlier, but still remain 58 million barrels above the 2015-2019 index, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said at a meeting of the joint ministerial monitoring committee.

"From the perspective of inventories, preliminary data for February 2021 shows a further drawdown of around 45 mb in OECD commercials, following a drop of around 14 mb in January.

The February level is 95 mb higher that the same time one year ago, and 58 mb above the average for the period 2015-2019," Barkindo said in an OPEC release.

Bringing global commercial inventories of oil and petroleum products to the five-year average was designated as the goal of the OPEC+ agreement to limit oil production. The parties to the agreement are most actively tracking inventories in the countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).