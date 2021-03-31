UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OECD Commercial Oil Inventories Down 45Mln Barrels In February From January - OPEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:06 PM

OECD Commercial Oil Inventories Down 45Mln Barrels in February From January - OPEC

Commercial oil reserves in the OECD fell 45 million barrels in February, after decreasing by 14 million barrels a month earlier, but still remain 58 million barrels above the 2015-2019 index, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said at a meeting of the joint ministerial monitoring committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Commercial oil reserves in the OECD fell 45 million barrels in February, after decreasing by 14 million barrels a month earlier, but still remain 58 million barrels above the 2015-2019 index, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said at a meeting of the joint ministerial monitoring committee.

"From the perspective of inventories, preliminary data for February 2021 shows a further drawdown of around 45 mb in OECD commercials, following a drop of around 14 mb in January.

The February level is 95 mb higher that the same time one year ago, and 58 mb above the average for the period 2015-2019," Barkindo said in an OPEC release.

Bringing global commercial inventories of oil and petroleum products to the five-year average was designated as the goal of the OPEC+ agreement to limit oil production. The parties to the agreement are most actively tracking inventories in the countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same January February From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

US Death Rate Increased by Nearly 16% in 2020 Amid ..

4 minutes ago

25 D&SJs transferred

4 minutes ago

Swiss Ambassador to US Assaulted by Intruder in Wa ..

4 minutes ago

Pandemic stress, boredom linked to increased smoki ..

9 minutes ago

Wildlife department conducts raid against illegal ..

9 minutes ago

Condition of Sindh deteriorating instead of improv ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.