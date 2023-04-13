OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Above 5-Year Average by 18Mln Barrels in February - OPEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The commercial oil stocks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) ) increased by 14.1 million barrels in February and exceeded the five-year average by 18 million barrels, according to OPEC's fresh report published on Thursday.

"Preliminary February 2023 data sees total OECD commercial oil stocks up m-o-m by 14.1 mb.

At 2,865 mb, they were 237 mb higher than the same time one year ago and 18 mb higher than the latest five-year average, but 54 mb below the 2015-2019 average," the report said.

According to the report, OECD crude stocks stood at 1.434 billion barrels in February.

"OECD commercial crude stocks stood at 1,434 mb in February. This is 172 mb higher than the same time a year ago and 49 mb above the latest five-year average, but 14 mb lower than the 2015-2019 average," the report said.