UrduPoint.com

OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Above 5-Year Average By 34Mln Barrels In March - OPEC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Above 5-Year Average by 34Mln Barrels in March - OPEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The commercial oil stocks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) decreased by 31.7 million barrels in March and were below the five-year average by 34 million barrels, according to OPEC's fresh report published on Thursday.

 

"Preliminary March 2023 data shows total OECD commercial oil stocks fell m-o-m by 31.7 mb. At 2,808 mb, they were 195 mb higher than the same time one year ago, but 34 mb lower than the latest five-year average and 105 mb below the 2015-2019 average. Within components, crude and product stocks fell m-o-m by 4.9 mb and 26.8 mb, respectively," the report read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same March Stocks Million

Recent Stories

After Imran Riaz Khan, TV anchor Aftab Iqbal arres ..

After Imran Riaz Khan, TV anchor Aftab Iqbal arrested

4 minutes ago
 UAE, France trade grew 17 percent, reached AED29.5 ..

UAE, France trade grew 17 percent, reached AED29.5 billion in 2022

37 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives NDC delegation

Abdullah bin Zayed receives NDC delegation

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organizati ..

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organization

3 hours ago
 SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan b ..

SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan before it within an hour

3 hours ago
 e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.