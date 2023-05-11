OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Above 5-Year Average by 34Mln Barrels in March - OPEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The commercial oil stocks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) decreased by 31.7 million barrels in March and were below the five-year average by 34 million barrels, according to OPEC's fresh report published on Thursday.

"Preliminary March 2023 data shows total OECD commercial oil stocks fell m-o-m by 31.7 mb. At 2,808 mb, they were 195 mb higher than the same time one year ago, but 34 mb lower than the latest five-year average and 105 mb below the 2015-2019 average. Within components, crude and product stocks fell m-o-m by 4.9 mb and 26.8 mb, respectively," the report read.