OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Below 5-Year Average By 198 Mln Barrels In September - OPEC

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Below 5-Year Average by 198 Mln Barrels in September - OPEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The commercial oil stocks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) rose by 13.4 million barrels in September month-on-month, and were below the 5-year average by 198 million barrels and below the 2015-2019 average by 218 million barrels, according to a fresh report by OPEC published on Monday.

"Preliminary September data shows total OECD commercial oil stocks up 13.4 mb m-o-m. At 2,749 mb, inventories were 21 mb less than the same month a year ago, 198 mb lower than the latest five-year average and 218 mb below the 2015-2019 average," the report read.

According to the report, OECD crude stocks stood at 1,335 mb and products stocks at 1,1414 mb in September.

