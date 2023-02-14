UrduPoint.com

OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Below 5-Year Average By 95Mln Barrels In December - OPEC

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023

OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Below 5-Year Average by 95Mln Barrels in December - OPEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The commercial oil stocks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) decreased by 10.9 million barrels in December month-on-month, and were below the 5-year average by 95 million barrels, according to OPEC's fresh report published on Tuesday.

"Preliminary December data sees total OECD commercial oil stocks down 10.9 mb from the previous month. At 2,768 mb, inventories were 117 mb higher than the same month a year ago, 95 mb lower than the latest five-year average and 158 mb below the 2015-2019 average," the report said.

According to the report, OECD crude stocks stood at 1.344 billion barrels and oil products stocks at 1.424 billion barrels in December.

