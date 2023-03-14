OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Below 5-Year Average by 75Mln Barrels in January - OPEC

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The commercial oil stocks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) increased by 34.9 million barrels in January month-on-month, but were below the 5-year average by 75 million barrels, according to OPEC's fresh report published on Tuesday.

"Preliminary January 2023 data sees total OECD commercial oil stocks up by 34.9 mb m-o-m. At 2,802 mb, they were 147 mb higher than the same time one year ago, but 75 mb lower than the latest five-year average and 124 mb below the 2015-2019 average," the report read.

According to the report, OECD crude stocks stood at 1.372 billion barrels and oil products stocks at 1.43 billion barrels in January.