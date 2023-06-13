OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Below 5-Year Average by 74Mln Barrels in April - OPEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The commercial oil stocks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) increased by 30.2 million barrels in April, but were below the five-year average by 74 million barrels, according to OPEC's fresh report published on Tuesday.

"Preliminary April 2023 data sees total OECD commercial oil stocks up m-o-m by 30.2 mb.

At 2,808 mb, they were 144 mb higher than the same time one year ago, but 74 mb lower than the latest five-year average and 119 mb below the 2015-2019 average," the report read.

According to the report, OECD commercial crude stocks stood at 1.384 million barrels in April.

"OECD commercial crude stocks stood at 1,384 mb in April. This was 77 mb higher than the same time a year ago, but 42 mb below the latest five-year average and 88 mb lower than the 2015-2019 average," the report said.