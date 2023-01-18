OECD Commercial Oil Reserves in November Lower 5-Year Average by 125.9Mln Barrels - IEA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The commercial oil storks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) increased by 1 million barrels in November month-on-month to 2.779 million barrels, which is by 125.

9 million barrels lower than the five-year average, according to a fresh report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) published on Wednesday.

"OECD industry oil inventories rose for a third consecutive month in November, by 1 mb. At 2 779 mb, they were 37.1 mb above a year ago but 125.9 mb below their five-year average," the report read.