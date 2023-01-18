UrduPoint.com

OECD Commercial Oil Reserves In November Lower 5-Year Average By 125.9Mln Barrels - IEA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 02:10 PM

OECD Commercial Oil Reserves in November Lower 5-Year Average by 125.9Mln Barrels - IEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The commercial oil storks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) increased by 1 million barrels in November month-on-month to 2.779 million barrels, which is by 125.

9 million barrels lower than the five-year average, according to a fresh report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) published on Wednesday.

"OECD industry oil inventories rose for a third consecutive month in November, by 1 mb. At 2 779 mb, they were 37.1 mb above a year ago but 125.9 mb below their five-year average," the report read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil November Industry Million

Recent Stories

PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: San ..

PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: Sanaullah

10 minutes ago
 Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraterna ..

Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraternal consultative meeting

42 minutes ago
 Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

2 hours ago
 KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.