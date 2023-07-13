OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Up in May, But Below 5-Year Average - OPEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The commercial oil stocks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) increased by 20.2 million barrels in May and were below the five-year average by 101 million barrels, according to OPEC's fresh report published on Thursday.

