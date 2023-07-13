Open Menu

OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Up In May, But Below 5-Year Average - OPEC

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The commercial oil stocks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) increased by 20.2 million barrels in May and were below the five-year average by 101 million barrels, according to OPEC's fresh report published on Thursday.

 

"Preliminary May 2023 data sees total OECD commercial oil stocks up m-o-m by 20.2 mb. At 2,815 mb, they were 139 mb higher than the same time one year ago, but 101 mb lower than the latest five-year average and 140 mb below the 2015-2019 average," the report read.

