UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks 46.7Mln Barrels Above 5-Year-Average In March - IEA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:07 PM

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks 46.7Mln Barrels Above 5-Year-Average in March - IEA

The commercial oil stocks in the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) grew in March by 68.2 million barrels and stood 46.7 million barrels above the five-year-average, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The commercial oil stocks in the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) grew in March by 68.2 million barrels and stood 46.7 million barrels above the five-year-average, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

"OECD data for March show that industry stocks rose by 68.2 mb (2.2 mb/d) to 2 961 mb. Total OECD stocks stood 46.7 mb above the five-year average and, due to the weak outlook, now provide an incredible 90 days of forward demand coverage," the IEA said in its new oil market report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil March Stocks Market Industry Million

Recent Stories

Aslam Iqbal is concerned over violations of SOPs f ..

35 seconds ago

IEA Chief Expects US to Contribute Oil Cuts of 2.8 ..

5 minutes ago

Armenian Government Extends COVID-19 State of Emer ..

7 minutes ago

How to wear it: your COVID-19 mask

7 minutes ago

IEA says oil outlook improves 'somewhat' on easing ..

2 minutes ago

PPE and pestilence: The origins of medical masks

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.