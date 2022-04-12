OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Below 5-Year Average by 334Mln Barrels in February- OPEC Report

The commercial oil storks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) fell by 22.8 million barrels in February month-on-month, and were below the 5-year average by 334 million barrels, according to a fresh report by OPEC published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The commercial oil storks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) fell by 22.8 million barrels in February month-on-month, and were below the 5-year average by 334 million barrels, according to a fresh report by OPEC published on Tuesday.

"Preliminary February data sees total OECD commercial oil stocks down m-o-m by 22.8 mb. At 2,599 mb, they were 372 mb less than the same time one year ago, 334 mb lower than the latest five-year average and 321 mb below the 2015-2019 average," the report said.