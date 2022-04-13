OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Fell by 42.2Mln Barrels to 2.611Mln Barrels in February - IEA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The commercial oil storks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) fell by 42.2 million barrels in February month-on-month to 2.611 million barrels, according to a fresh report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) published on Wednesday.

"Global oil inventories have declined for 14 consecutive months, with stocks in February 714 mb below the end-2020 level and OECD countries accounting for 70% of the drawdown. OECD total industry stocks fell by 42.2 mb (1.51 mb/d) to 2 611 mb in February, nearly double the seasonal trend of a 24.8 mb draw," the report said.

The total stocks were below their five-year average by 321.3 million barrels, the IEA report added.