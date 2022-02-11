OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Hit Lowest Level in Over 7 Years - IEA Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The commercial oil storks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) fell by 60 million barrels per day in December month-on-month, hitting the lowest level in more than seven years, according to a fresh monthly report published by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Friday.

"OECD commercial oil stocks declined by a steep 60 mb (1.9 mb/d) in December, led by large draws in middle distillates across all regions ... Total oil stocks in OECD Asia and Europe in December fell to historical lows, based on our records dating back to 1984, following a strong rise in demand partly caused by natural gas to oil switching. At 2 680 mb, inventories are now 255 mb below the five-year average, and at the lowest level in more than seven years," the report read.