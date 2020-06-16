OECD Commercial Oil Stocks in April Were 208.3Mln Barrels Above 5-Year Average - IEA

(@FahadShabbir)

OECD commercial stocks in April were 208.3 million barrels above the five-year average, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday in its monthly report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) OECD commercial stocks in April were 208.3 million barrels above the five-year average, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday in its monthly report.

"In April, OECD total industry stocks rose by 148.7 mb (4.

95 mb/d) month on month (m-o-m) to 3 137 mb. At end-month, total inventories stood 208.3 mb above the five-year average. In terms of forward demand, industry stocks covered 77.7 days, a decrease of 1.5 days m-o-m but 15.5 days above the five-year average, reflecting the recent collapse of demand due to Covid-19," the report read.