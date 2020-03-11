UrduPoint.com
OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Stand 12.9 Mln Barrels Above 5-Year Average In January - OPEC

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:29 PM

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Stand 12.9 Mln Barrels Above 5-Year Average in January - OPEC

The commercial oil stocks in the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) increased in January by 37.8 million barrels month-on-month and were 12.9 million barrels above the five-year average, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The commercial oil stocks in the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) increased in January by 37.8 million barrels month-on-month and were 12.9 million barrels above the five-year average, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Wednesday.

"Preliminary data for January showed that total OECD commercial oil stocks rose by 37.8 mb m-o-m to stand at 2,940 mb. This was 56.9 mb higher than the same time one year ago and 12.9 mb above the latest five-year average. Within the components, crude stocks fell slightly by 0.8 mb, while products stocks rose by 38.6 mb m-o-m. OECD crude stocks stood at 9.1 mb below the latest five-year average, while product stocks exhibited a surplus of 21.9 mb," OPEC said n its monthly report.

