OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Stand 17.5 Mln Barrels Above 5-Year Average In November - OPEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 06:39 PM

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Stand 17.5 Mln Barrels Above 5-Year Average in November - OPEC

The commercial oil stocks in the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) decreased in November by 8.8 million barrels month-on-month and were 17.5 million barrels above the five-year average, OPEC said on Wednesday in its monthly report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The commercial oil stocks in the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) decreased in November by 8.8 million barrels month-on-month and were 17.5 million barrels above the five-year average, OPEC said on Wednesday in its monthly report.

"Preliminary data for November showed that total OECD commercial oil stocks fell by 8.8 mb m-o-m to stand at 2,920 mb, which is 62.7 mb higher than the same time one year ago and 17.5 mb above the latest five-year average," OPEC said.

Bringing the OECD commercial oil stocks to the five-year average is one of the goals outlined in the OPEC+ deal.

