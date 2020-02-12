UrduPoint.com
OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Stand 29.5 Mln Barrels Above 5-Year Average In December - OPEC





MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The commercial oil stocks in the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) increased in December by 6.8 million barrels month-on-month and were 29.5 million barrels above the five-year average, OPEC said on Wednesday in its monthly report.

"Preliminary data for December 2019 showed that total OECD commercial oil stocks rose by 6.8 mb m-o-m to stand at 2,918 mb. This was 45.3 mb higher than the same time one year ago and 29.5 mb above the latest five-year average," OPEC said.

