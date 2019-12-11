UrduPoint.com
OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Stand 32.8Mln Barrels Above 5-Year Average In October - OPEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 06:28 PM

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Stand 32.8Mln Barrels Above 5-Year Average in October - OPEC

The commercial oil stocks in the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) decreased by 5.1 million barrels month-on-month in October but still were 32.8 million barrels above the five-year average, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Wednesday

"Preliminary data for October showed that total OECD commercial oil stocks fell by 5.1 mb m-o-m to stand at 2,933 mb, which is 82.5 mb higher than the same time one year ago, and 32.8 mb above the latest five-year average," OPEC said in its Monthly Oil Market Report.

Bringing the OECD commercial oil stocks to the five-year average is one of the goals outlined in the OPEC+ deal.

