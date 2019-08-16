UrduPoint.com
OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Stand 67 Mln Barrels Above 5-Year Average In June - OPEC Report

Fri 16th August 2019 | 05:01 PM

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Stand 67 Mln Barrels Above 5-Year Average in June - OPEC Report

The commercial oil stocks in countries members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) stood at 2,955 million barrels and were 67 million barrels above the five-year average in June, according to the August 2019 OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The commercial oil stocks in countries members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) stood at 2,955 million barrels and were 67 million barrels above the five-year average in June, according to the August 2019 OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report.

"Preliminary data for June showed that total OECD commercial oil stocks rose by 31.8 mb m-o-m to stand at 2,955 mb, which is 140 mb higher than the same time one year ago and 67 mb above the latest five-year average," OPEC said.

