OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Up to 9.9Mln Bpd in October - OPEC Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The commercial oil storks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) increased to 9,9 million barrels per day in October month-on-month, according to preliminary data published in the OPEC's report on Monday.

"Preliminary October data sees total OECD commercial oil stocks up by 9.9 mb m-o-m. At 2,773 mb, they were 357 mb lower than the same time one year ago, 207 mb lower than the latest five-year average and 174 mb below the 2015-2019 average. Within the components, crude and products stocks rose m-o-m by 9.4 mb and 0.5 mb, respectively," the OPEC said in the report.