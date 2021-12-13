UrduPoint.com

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Up To 9.9Mln Bpd In October - OPEC Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Up to 9.9Mln Bpd in October - OPEC Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The commercial oil storks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) increased to 9,9 million barrels per day in October month-on-month, according to preliminary data published in the OPEC's report on Monday.

"Preliminary October data sees total OECD commercial oil stocks up by 9.9 mb m-o-m. At 2,773 mb, they were 357 mb lower than the same time one year ago, 207 mb lower than the latest five-year average and 174 mb below the 2015-2019 average. Within the components, crude and products stocks rose m-o-m by 9.4 mb and 0.5 mb, respectively," the OPEC said in the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same October Stocks Million

Recent Stories

UN presents special award to UAE for its role in g ..

UN presents special award to UAE for its role in government modernisation

4 minutes ago
 UVAS signs MoU with KP Livestock Department to est ..

UVAS signs MoU with KP Livestock Department to establish Veterinary University a ..

12 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with M ..

Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with Maldives Defence Minister

19 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in wome ..

Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in women’s rights of all time: Nahy ..

19 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Says 1 Person Died After Contrac ..

UK Prime Minister Says 1 Person Died After Contracting of Omicron COVID Strain - ..

6 minutes ago
 UK launches huge booster programme in race against ..

UK launches huge booster programme in race against Omicron

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.