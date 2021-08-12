UrduPoint.com

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 131.2Mln Barrels Below 5-Year Average In June - IEA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:15 PM

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 131.2Mln Barrels Below 5-Year Average in June - IEA

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)'s commercial oil stocks decreased by 50.3 million barrels month-on-month in June and were 131.2 million barrels below five-year average, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)'s commercial oil stocks decreased by 50.3 million barrels month-on-month in June and were 131.2 million barrels below five-year average, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

"OECD total industry stocks fell by a large 50.3 mb, or 1.68 mb/d, in June as crude inventories declined by more than normal and as product stocks drew counter-seasonally. By end-month, total oil stocks stood at 2 882 mb, 131.2 mb lower than the 2016-2020 average and 66 mb below the pre-Covid 2015-19 average," the IEA said in its new oil market report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil June Stocks Market Industry Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $70.52 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $70.52 a barrel Wednesday

1 minute ago
 Emiratis form bulk of 18-24 year-old volunteers at ..

Emiratis form bulk of 18-24 year-old volunteers at Expo 2020 as UN marks Interna ..

2 minutes ago
 Thailand reports 22,782 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reports 22,782 new coronavirus cases

2 minutes ago
 Global Oil Demand Decreased by 120,000Bpd in July ..

Global Oil Demand Decreased by 120,000Bpd in July - IEA

23 seconds ago
 Hunerkada to organize classes of textile & fashion ..

Hunerkada to organize classes of textile & fashion short courses

25 seconds ago
 OPEC+ Compliance With Production Cuts Deal Reached ..

OPEC+ Compliance With Production Cuts Deal Reached 110% in July - IEA

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.