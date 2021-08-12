OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 131.2Mln Barrels Below 5-Year Average in June - IEA

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)'s commercial oil stocks decreased by 50.3 million barrels month-on-month in June and were 131.2 million barrels below five-year average, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)'s commercial oil stocks decreased by 50.3 million barrels month-on-month in June and were 131.2 million barrels below five-year average, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

"OECD total industry stocks fell by a large 50.3 mb, or 1.68 mb/d, in June as crude inventories declined by more than normal and as product stocks drew counter-seasonally. By end-month, total oil stocks stood at 2 882 mb, 131.2 mb lower than the 2016-2020 average and 66 mb below the pre-Covid 2015-19 average," the IEA said in its new oil market report.