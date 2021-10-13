OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 183Mln Barrels Below 5-Year-Average in August - OPEC

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)'s commercial oil stocks were 183 million barrels below five-year-average and 131 million barrels below the 2015-2019 level in August, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)'s commercial oil stocks were 183 million barrels below five-year-average and 131 million barrels below the 2015-2019 level in August, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said.

"Preliminary August data sees total OECD commercial oil stocks down by 19.5 mb m-o-m. At 2,855 mb, they were 363 mb lower than the same time one year ago, 183 mb lower than the latest five-year average and 131 mb below the 2015-2019 average," OPEC said in its monthly oil market report.