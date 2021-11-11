- Home
- Business
- News
- OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 206Mln Barrels Below 5-Year-Average in September - OPEC
OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 206Mln Barrels Below 5-Year-Average In September - OPEC
Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:40 PM
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)'s commercial oil stocks were 206 million barrels below five-year average and 163 million barrels below the 2015-2019 average in September, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)'s commercial oil stocks were 206 million barrels below five-year average and 163 million barrels below the 2015-2019 average in September, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Thursday.
"Preliminary September data sees total OECD commercial oil stocks up by 18.5 mb, m-o-m. At 2,805 mb, inventories were 374 mb lower than the same month last year; 206 mb lower than the latest five-year average; and 163 mb lower than the 2015-2019 average," OPEC said in its monthly oil market report.