OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 209.1Mln Barrels Above 5-Year Average in August - IEA

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) commercial stocks in August were 209.1 million barrels above the five-year average, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday in its monthly report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) commercial stocks in August were 209.1 million barrels above the five-year average, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday in its monthly report.

"In August, OECD industry stocks fell by 22.1 mb (0.71 mb/d) m-o-m to 3 194 mb, and were 209.1 mb above their five-year average level," the IEA said.