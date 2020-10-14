- Home
- OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 209.1Mln Barrels Above 5-Year Average in August - IEA
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 01:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) commercial stocks in August were 209.1 million barrels above the five-year average, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday in its monthly report.
"In August, OECD industry stocks fell by 22.1 mb (0.71 mb/d) m-o-m to 3 194 mb, and were 209.1 mb above their five-year average level," the IEA said.