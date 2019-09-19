UrduPoint.com
OECD Downgrades Forecast For Russia's GDP Growth In 2019 By 0.5 P.p. To 0.9%

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:44 PM

OECD Downgrades Forecast for Russia's GDP Growth in 2019 by 0.5 p.p. to 0.9%

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said Thursday it had downgraded its forecast for Russia's GDP growth in 2019 by 0.5 percentage points to 0.9 percent, compared to May estimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said Thursday it had downgraded its forecast for Russia's GDP growth in 2019 by 0.5 percentage points to 0.9 percent, compared to May estimate.

The forecast for the next year was revised down by 0.5 percentage points as well, to 1.6 percent.

In 2018, Russia's GDP growth was at 2.3 percent.

