OECD Finalizes Minimum Tax Deal for Multinational Companies in Digital Age

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has finalized on Friday an international tax deal, which guarantees that multinational enterprises will be subject to a minimum 15% tax.

"Today's agreement will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better. This is a major victory for effective and balanced multilateralism. It is a far-reaching agreement which ensures our international tax system is fit for purpose in a digitalized and globalized world economy. We must now work swiftly and diligently to ensure the effective implementation of this major reform," Mathias Cormann, OECD chief, said in a statement.

The reform is aimed at revamping the global tax system by imposing certain restrictions on tax competition and ensuring fair revenue distribution. The new minimum tax rate of 15% will apply to companies with revenue over 750 million Euros ($867 million), generating about $150 billion in additional revenue annually.

Welfare gains for developing countries are expected to be greater than those for more advanced economies, the OECD said. Under the agreement, over $125 billion of profit from the largest multinational enterprises will be redistributed to countries around the world, ensuring a fair share of taxes for companies.

The tax reform was agreed on by 136 states and jurisdictions, which together account for 90% of the world's gross domestic product. All OECD and G20 countries joined the agreement in order to adapt the international tax system to the challenges of the digital age. Four countries, including Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, have not yet signed the deal.

The international community intends to sign the multilateral convention in 2022 and hopes to implement it in 2023. The convention is currently under development.