OECD Improves Forecast for Global GDP Growth in 2023 Up to 2.6% - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has improved its forecast for the global GDP growth in 2023 to 2.6%, according to its fresh report released on Friday.

"Average annual growth of global GDP in 2023 is projected to be 2.6%, recovering to 2.9% in 2024, a rate close to the pre-pandemic trend," the report read.