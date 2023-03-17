OECD Improves Forecast For Global GDP Growth In 2023 Up To 2.6% - Report
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 04:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has improved its forecast for the global GDP growth in 2023 to 2.6%, according to its fresh report released on Friday.
"Average annual growth of global GDP in 2023 is projected to be 2.6%, recovering to 2.9% in 2024, a rate close to the pre-pandemic trend," the report read.