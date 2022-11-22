UrduPoint.com

OECD Improves Russia's GDP Forecast For 2022, Downgrades For 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 09:17 PM

OECD Improves Russia's GDP Forecast for 2022, Downgrades for 2023

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has improved its forecast for the growth of Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 compared with its September report, but downgraded it for 2023, according to a fresh report published Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has improved its forecast for the growth of Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 compared with its September report, but downgraded it for 2023, according to a fresh report published Tuesday.

The OECD expects Russia's GDP to decline by 3.9% in 2022 and by 5.6% in 2023, the November report said, whereas the organization's forecast in September projected that the country's GDP would fall by 5.5% and 4.5% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Regarding other countries, the organization also improved its projections for the United States' GDP increase in 2022 from 1.5% in September to 1.8% in November and for the growth of Spain's GDP this year from 4.

4% to 4.7%.

According to the OECD, Spain's economy will achieve a markedly larger increase than other EU economies, including Germany, with a projected growth rate of 1.8% in 2022, but also France and Italy, with 2.6% and 3.7%, respectively.

At the same time, the OECD said that the rise of China's economy in 2023 would be slightly more modest compared to its September 4.6% forecast, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than previously projected.

The organization noted that such a change in projections was due to a probable slow growth of global exports in the coming year and the long-lasting impact of the coronavirus pandemic on supply chains. The situation will likely improve, however, in 2024, the OECD added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia China France Germany Same Spain Italy United States September November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Israeli Woman Files Lawsuit Against US Secret Serv ..

Israeli Woman Files Lawsuit Against US Secret Service Officer for Assault

56 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab to visits Jahanian on Wednes ..

Chief Minister Punjab to visits Jahanian on Wednesday

58 seconds ago
 US Knows of No Conversation With Russia on Turkey' ..

US Knows of No Conversation With Russia on Turkey's Operation in Syria - White H ..

1 minute ago
 CM takes notice of ill-treatment with youth

CM takes notice of ill-treatment with youth

8 minutes ago
 Northern staring at defeat against Khyber Pakhtunk ..

Northern staring at defeat against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

8 minutes ago
 Kim Min-jae: South Korea's highly rated 'Monster' ..

Kim Min-jae: South Korea's highly rated 'Monster' World Cup defender

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.