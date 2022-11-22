The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has improved its forecast for the growth of Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 compared with its September report, but downgraded it for 2023, according to a fresh report published Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has improved its forecast for the growth of Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 compared with its September report, but downgraded it for 2023, according to a fresh report published Tuesday.

The OECD expects Russia's GDP to decline by 3.9% in 2022 and by 5.6% in 2023, the November report said, whereas the organization's forecast in September projected that the country's GDP would fall by 5.5% and 4.5% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Regarding other countries, the organization also improved its projections for the United States' GDP increase in 2022 from 1.5% in September to 1.8% in November and for the growth of Spain's GDP this year from 4.

4% to 4.7%.

According to the OECD, Spain's economy will achieve a markedly larger increase than other EU economies, including Germany, with a projected growth rate of 1.8% in 2022, but also France and Italy, with 2.6% and 3.7%, respectively.

At the same time, the OECD said that the rise of China's economy in 2023 would be slightly more modest compared to its September 4.6% forecast, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than previously projected.

The organization noted that such a change in projections was due to a probable slow growth of global exports in the coming year and the long-lasting impact of the coronavirus pandemic on supply chains. The situation will likely improve, however, in 2024, the OECD added.