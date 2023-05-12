UrduPoint.com

OECD Jobless Rate Remains At Historic Low In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

OECD jobless rate remains at historic low in March

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The unemployment rate in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) area was stable at a historic low for the third month in a row with 4.8% in March, the international group said on Friday.

The number of jobless people dropped slightly from a month ago, reading 33.1 million as of March, according to the Paris-based organization.

The figure was at or close to its record low in only eight countries, including Canada, France, Germany, and the US.

The OECD unemployment rates for women and men were broadly unchanged at 5% and 4.6%, respectively.

The youth unemployment rate for people age 15-24 slowed to 10.5% in March, the lowest level since 2005.

The largest declines in the unemployment rate for younger workers were seen in Austria, Denmark, Greece, Latvia, and Sweden.

In March, the jobless rate in the euro area was also at a record low of 6.5%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada France Germany Reading Austria Sweden Latvia Greece Denmark Euro March Women From Million

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

59 minutes ago
 IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in ..

IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in any new case till May 17

1 hour ago
 Same situation may arise again if he is arrested, ..

Same situation may arise again if he is arrested, says Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 aga ..

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 against US dollar

4 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on dea ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.