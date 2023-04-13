OECD jobless rate stable at record low in February

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The jobless rate in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) area remained at a record low of 4.8% in February, the international group said on Thursday.

The number of unemployed people was broadly stable compared to a month earlier, 33.2 million in the OECD area, according to the Paris-based organization.

The OECD unemployment rates for women and men were unchanged at 5.

1% and 4.6%, respectively.

The youth unemployment rate for people age 15-24 fell to 10.7% in February compared to a month earlier.

The jobless rate was stable or declined in more than 70% of OECD countries, but was close to its lowest level in only seven countries, including Canada (5%), France (7%), and Germany (2.9%).

The figure dropped slightly to 3.5% in the US.

In February, the jobless rate in the euro area was also at a record low of 6.6%.