OECD Oil Inventories Still Stand Above 5-Year Average In May - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih

Mon 01st July 2019 | 02:40 PM

OECD Oil Inventories Still Stand Above 5-Year Average in May - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Oil inventories of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) still stood above the five-year average in May, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih said Monday.

"OECD inventories still exceed the five-year average.

The latest data available for May show inventories standing at 2,925 million barrels still above," Falih said at the opening of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of the members of the oil output cut deal in Vienna.

He added that commercial stocks, together with geopolitical tensions, were responsible for affecting the balance of supply and demand in the market.

