OECD Oil Reserves 8.9 Million Barrels Above OPEC+ Deal Target in November - IEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries' stocks of oil and oil products fell in November, but remained 8.9 million barrels above their target average for the current OPEC+ deal, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a December report.

"OECD industry stocks fell 2.9 mb month-on-month (m-o-m) in November to 2 912 mb. This was largely in line with the five-year average draw of 4.3 mb. At end-month, total inventories stood 8.9 mb above the average," the IEA said.