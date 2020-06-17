UrduPoint.com
OECD Oil Stocks In April Stood Above Latest Five-Year Average By 140.6Mln Bpd - OPEC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:51 PM

OECD Oil Stocks in April Stood Above Latest Five-Year Average by 140.6Mln Bpd - OPEC

The commercial oil stocks in the OECD countries in April stood above the latest five-year average by 140.6 million bpd, as the inventories worldwide have been packed due to the weak demand, the OPEC said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The commercial oil stocks in the OECD countries in April stood above the latest five-year average by 140.6 million bpd, as the inventories worldwide have been packed due to the weak demand, the OPEC said on Wednesday.

"Preliminary April data showed that total OECD commercial oil stocks rose by 107.7 mb m-o-m to stand at 3,069 mb. This is 184 mb higher than the same time one year ago and 140.6 mb above the latest five-year average. Within the components, crude and products stocks rose by 58.1 mb and 49.6 mb m-o-m, respectively," the report read.

