OECD Oil Stocks in May Stood at 2.92Bln Barrels, 25Mln Barrels Above 5-Year Average - OPEC

Global oil inventories rose in May to 2.92 billion barrels which was 25 million barrels above the latest five-year average, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) monthly report issued on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Global oil inventories rose in May to 2.92 billion barrels which was 25 million barrels above the latest five-year average, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) monthly report issued on Thursday.

"Preliminary data for May showed that total OECD commercial oil stocks rose by 41.5 mb [million barrels] m-o-m [month-over-month] to stand at 2,925 mb, which is 96.8 mb higher than the same time one year ago and 25 mb above the latest five-year average," the report read.